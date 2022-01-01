Caesar salad in Wayne

NexDine image

 

NexDine

550 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Artichokes$13.50
Cornmeal and rice flour dusted, marinated long stem artichoke hearts, lemon-caper aioli.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts, grana padano cheese, croutons.
Mozzarella Bites$14.00
Narragansett mozzarella, panko breaded and fried. Served with our marinara.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

