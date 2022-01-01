Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wayne

Go
Wayne restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wayne
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Wayne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Great American Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great American Pub

4 West Ave,, Wayne

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Great American Pub
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

NexDine

550 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken Vermont Cheddar & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche
CAL 810 | Keyword: BBQCHICKEN
More about NexDine
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Teresa's Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Birchrun Hills pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, toasted brioche bun, classic potato chips. A true southern classic from a bunch of northerners.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayne

Turkey Clubs

Brisket

Tiramisu

Croissants

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Pies

Map

More near Wayne to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston