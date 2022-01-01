Chicken sandwiches in Wayne
Wayne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Great American Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great American Pub
4 West Ave,, Wayne
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
More about NexDine
NexDine
550 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne
|BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken Vermont Cheddar & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche
CAL 810 | Keyword: BBQCHICKEN
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne
|Teresa's Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Birchrun Hills pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, toasted brioche bun, classic potato chips. A true southern classic from a bunch of northerners.