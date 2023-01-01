Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fudge in
Wayne
/
Wayne
/
Fudge
Wayne restaurants that serve fudge
A Taste of Britain
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420, Radnor
No reviews yet
Bristow's Clotted Cream Fudge
$4.99
More about A Taste of Britain
HipCityVeg - Radnor
232 N. RADNOR CHESTER RD, RADNOR
No reviews yet
DARK FUDGE BROWNIE
$5.40
More about HipCityVeg - Radnor
Browse other tasty dishes in Wayne
Hash Browns
Cake
Croissants
Pudding
Risotto
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Wayne to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(429 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(169 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston