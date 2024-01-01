Mussels in Wayne
Wayne restaurants that serve mussels
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne
|Far East Mussels
|$24.00
Spicy Thai chilies, ginger, scallion, white wine. Served with pomme frites and bread.
Please note that mussels continue to cook in to go containers. They may be tougher and smaller than when consumed in house.
|Dirty Mussels
|$24.00
Bacon, red onion, blue cheese, white beer.
Served with pomme frites and bread.
Please note that mussels continue to cook in to go containers. They may be tougher and smaller than when consumed in house.
|Provincial Mussels
|$24.00
White wine, garlic, shallot, herbs.
Served with pomme frites and bread.
Please note that mussels continue to cook in to go containers. They may be tougher and smaller than when consumed in house.