Mussels in Wayne

Wayne restaurants
Wayne restaurants that serve mussels

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Far East Mussels$24.00
Spicy Thai chilies, ginger, scallion, white wine. Served with pomme frites and bread.
Please note that mussels continue to cook in to go containers. They may be tougher and smaller than when consumed in house.
Dirty Mussels$24.00
Bacon, red onion, blue cheese, white beer.
Served with pomme frites and bread.
Please note that mussels continue to cook in to go containers. They may be tougher and smaller than when consumed in house.
Provincial Mussels$24.00
White wine, garlic, shallot, herbs.
Served with pomme frites and bread.
Please note that mussels continue to cook in to go containers. They may be tougher and smaller than when consumed in house.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
Item pic

 

Pietro's Pizzeria (Radnor) - 236 N Radnor-Chester Rd

236 N Radnor-Chester Rd, Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PEI Mussels$18.00
Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Italian Wine. Choice of Red or White
More about Pietro's Pizzeria (Radnor) - 236 N Radnor-Chester Rd

