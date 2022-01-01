Pies in Wayne

Not to brag, but this is the best tomato pie ever. Sorry, we're a little biased. WITH THAT BEING SAID, if you like your tomato pie to have tons of fresh flavors and a great balance of sweet and savory, this is the one for you. Served vegan but with a side of grana padano cheese. Our large pizzas are worth the wait, but they do take 35-45 minutes to prepare.

