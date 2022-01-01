Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wayne

Go
Wayne restaurants
Toast

Wayne restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

A Taste of Britain

503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420, Radnor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Pie - Medium Frozen$13.50
LARGE Chicken Pot Pie Frozen$14.00
SMALL Chicken Pot Pie Frozen$7.00
More about A Taste of Britain
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Pie$19.00
Not to brag, but this is the best tomato pie ever. Sorry, we're a little biased. WITH THAT BEING SAID, if you like your tomato pie to have tons of fresh flavors and a great balance of sweet and savory, this is the one for you. Served vegan but with a side of grana padano cheese. Our large pizzas are worth the wait, but they do take 35-45 minutes to prepare.
Fire Pie Small Pizza$18.00
Calabrian Chile - Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot italian sausage, fresh sliced jalapeño, wood grilled red onion.
The Meat'za Large Rectangle Pie$36.00
Artisanal pepperoni, local hot Italian sausage, city ham, Benton's bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce. Our large pizzas are worth the wait, but they do take 35-45 minutes to prepare.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayne

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti

Croissants

Cheese Pizza

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Cannolis

Map

More near Wayne to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston