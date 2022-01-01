Pies in Wayne
Wayne restaurants that serve pies
More about A Taste of Britain
A Taste of Britain
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420, Radnor
|Pork Pie - Medium Frozen
|$13.50
|LARGE Chicken Pot Pie Frozen
|$14.00
|SMALL Chicken Pot Pie Frozen
|$7.00
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne
|Tomato Pie
|$19.00
Not to brag, but this is the best tomato pie ever. Sorry, we're a little biased. WITH THAT BEING SAID, if you like your tomato pie to have tons of fresh flavors and a great balance of sweet and savory, this is the one for you. Served vegan but with a side of grana padano cheese. Our large pizzas are worth the wait, but they do take 35-45 minutes to prepare.
|Fire Pie Small Pizza
|$18.00
Calabrian Chile - Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot italian sausage, fresh sliced jalapeño, wood grilled red onion.
|The Meat'za Large Rectangle Pie
|$36.00
Artisanal pepperoni, local hot Italian sausage, city ham, Benton's bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce. Our large pizzas are worth the wait, but they do take 35-45 minutes to prepare.