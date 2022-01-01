Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Wayne

Wayne restaurants
Wayne restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Great American Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great American Pub Wayne

4 West Ave,, Wayne

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Great American Pub Wayne
Item pic

 

HipCityVeg - Radnor PA

232 N. RADNOR CHESTER RD, RADNOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.95
More about HipCityVeg - Radnor PA

