Tiramisu in Wayne

Wayne restaurants
Wayne restaurants that serve tiramisu

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar image

 

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
tiramisu$8.00
More about Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.50
Our version of a classic: lady fingers, zabaglione, coffee liqueur, chocolate shavings.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

