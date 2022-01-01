Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Wayne
/
Wayne
/
Tiramisu
Wayne restaurants that serve tiramisu
Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne
No reviews yet
tiramisu
$8.00
More about Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne
Avg 4.4
(1325 reviews)
Tiramisu
$9.50
Our version of a classic: lady fingers, zabaglione, coffee liqueur, chocolate shavings.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
Browse other tasty dishes in Wayne
Cannolis
Cake
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Brisket
Chicken Parmesan
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Wayne to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston