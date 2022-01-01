Go
Nick Filet

We are a fast casual restaurant that specializes in affordable filet mignon sandwiches. We also offer other filet favorites such as filet grilled cheese, filet mac and cheese and filet salad. If you don't love filet mignon we have other options as well.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

313 E. Lancaster Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon on a kaiser roll with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
BYO - Filet Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.
Parmesan Truffle Tots
Old Bay Fries
Plain Fries
Filet Grilled Cheese$8.99
American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with filet mignon mixed in.
Plain Tater Tots
Mac & Cheese$4.99
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Regular Bites
Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

313 E. Lancaster Avenue

Wayne PA

Sunday12:00 am - 6:45 pm
Monday12:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday12:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

