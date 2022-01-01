Nick Filet
We are a fast casual restaurant that specializes in affordable filet mignon sandwiches. We also offer other filet favorites such as filet grilled cheese, filet mac and cheese and filet salad. If you don't love filet mignon we have other options as well.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
313 E. Lancaster Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
313 E. Lancaster Avenue
Wayne PA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:45 pm
