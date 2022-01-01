Waynesboro restaurants you'll love

Waynesboro restaurants
Toast
  • Waynesboro

Waynesboro's top cuisines

Must-try Waynesboro restaurants

Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California$13.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | roasted corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
Chicken Pesto$12.50
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | fresh basil | herb focaccia
Ham & Turkey Club$13.00
honey cured ham | smoked turkey | applewood bacon | lettuce | tomato | bacon aioli | ciabatta
More about Cafe del Sol
The Original Arturos Pizza image

 

The Original Arturos Pizza

5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate French Fries$6.99
Crispy Fries With Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.99
6 Ct. Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks With A Cup Of Sauce
Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries$8.99
Deep Fried Chicken Tenders With Crispy Fries
More about The Original Arturos Pizza
Toledo's Pizza image

PIZZA

Toledo's Pizza

800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Pizza - 16"$11.25
More about Toledo's Pizza
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ image

 

Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ

8995 Gap Rd, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ
