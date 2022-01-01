Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bruschetta in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Bruschetta
Waynesboro restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA
Toledo's Pizza
800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Bruschetta bread
$7.50
More about Toledo's Pizza
633 Brewing - 118 WALNUT ST #106
118 WALNUT ST #106, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$10.00
Fresh tomatoes with mozzarella served with bread
More about 633 Brewing - 118 WALNUT ST #106
