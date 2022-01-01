Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve bruschetta

Toledo's Pizza image

PIZZA

Toledo's Pizza

800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta bread$7.50
More about Toledo's Pizza
Item pic

 

633 Brewing - 118 WALNUT ST #106

118 WALNUT ST #106, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.00
Fresh tomatoes with mozzarella served with bread
More about 633 Brewing - 118 WALNUT ST #106

