Cake in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve cake

Toledo's Pizza image

PIZZA

Toledo's Pizza

800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mosaic Cake$4.60
Chocolate Peanut butter cake$4.35
More about Toledo's Pizza
Cafe del Sol

11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cake$4.00
Strawberry Cake$4.00
Pumpkin Spice Cake$4.00
More about Cafe del Sol

