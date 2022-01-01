Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Cake
Waynesboro restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Toledo's Pizza
800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Chocolate Mosaic Cake
$4.60
Chocolate Peanut butter cake
$4.35
More about Toledo's Pizza
Cafe del Sol
11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Coconut Cake
$4.00
Strawberry Cake
$4.00
Pumpkin Spice Cake
$4.00
More about Cafe del Sol
