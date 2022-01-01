Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve cheese fries

Toledo's Pizza image

PIZZA

Toledo's Pizza

800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries with Cheese$5.25
Crispy fries with mozzarella cheese
More about Toledo's Pizza
The Original Arturos Pizza image

 

The Original Arturos Pizza

5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo French Fries W/ Mozzarella Cheese$4.99
More about The Original Arturos Pizza

