Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken caesar salad in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Chicken Caesar Salad
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
PIZZA
Toledo's Pizza
800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$9.65
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses with croutons
More about Toledo's Pizza
Cafe del Sol
11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.00
More about Cafe del Sol
Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesboro
Cannolis
Cheesecake
Chicken Fajitas
Antipasto Salad
Cake
Meat Calzones
Baked Ziti
Chicken Tenders
More near Waynesboro to explore
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Martinsburg
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston