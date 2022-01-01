Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Toledo's Pizza image

PIZZA

Toledo's Pizza

800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$9.65
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet peppers, black olives, and cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.65
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses with croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.65
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sweet pepper, black olives and cheese
More about Toledo's Pizza
Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Cafe del Sol
The Original Arturos Pizza image

 

The Original Arturos Pizza

5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken (Grilled or Steak Chicken) Salad$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
More about The Original Arturos Pizza

