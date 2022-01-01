Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Chicken Wraps
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Cafe del Sol
11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Wrap
$12.00
More about Cafe del Sol
The Original Arturos Pizza
5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.99
Grilled or Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about The Original Arturos Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesboro
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Wraps
Cheese Fries
Grilled Chicken Salad
Turkey Clubs
Spaghetti
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Waynesboro to explore
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Martinsburg
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston