Chicken wraps in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

11119 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.00
More about Cafe del Sol
The Original Arturos Pizza image

 

The Original Arturos Pizza

5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled or Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about The Original Arturos Pizza

