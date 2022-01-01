Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curly fries in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Curly Fries
Waynesboro restaurants that serve curly fries
PIZZA
Toledo's Pizza
800 S Potomac St, Waynesboro
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
Curly Fries
$4.65
Crabcake sandwich with curly fries
$13.99
More about Toledo's Pizza
The Park Tavern - 132 E 5th St
132 E 5th St, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$3.39
Seasoned curly fries
More about The Park Tavern - 132 E 5th St
