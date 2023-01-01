Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Waynesboro

Go
Waynesboro restaurants
Toast

Waynesboro restaurants that serve brisket

The River Burger Bar image

 

The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.

137 N. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil$14.00
More about The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
Main pic

 

Delly Up - 421 W. Main St.

421 W. Main St., Waynesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about Delly Up - 421 W. Main St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesboro

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Bread Pudding

Nachos

Map

More near Waynesboro to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston