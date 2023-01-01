Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brisket in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Brisket
Waynesboro restaurants that serve brisket
The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
137 N. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil
$14.00
More about The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
Delly Up - 421 W. Main St.
421 W. Main St., Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Brisket Sandwich
$12.00
More about Delly Up - 421 W. Main St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesboro
Tacos
Cobb Salad
Fish Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Bread Pudding
Nachos
More near Waynesboro to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Forest
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nellysford
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston