Chicken salad in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Heritage on Main Street

309 W Main Street, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.00
House made chicken salad on toasted Sourdough with lettuce, tomato, and red onions.
More about Heritage on Main Street
The Green Leaf Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

The Green Leaf Grill

415 W Main St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.4 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Chopped Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Red Onions, Mix Cheese over Fresh Greens. Served with our Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
More about The Green Leaf Grill

