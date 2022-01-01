Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Heritage on Main Street image

 

Heritage on Main Street

309 W Main Street, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Whiskey Cake$8.00
More about Heritage on Main Street
The Green Leaf Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

The Green Leaf Grill

415 W Main St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.4 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about The Green Leaf Grill

