Chocolate cake in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Chocolate Cake
Waynesboro restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Heritage on Main Street
309 W Main Street, Waynesboro
No reviews yet
Chocolate Whiskey Cake
$8.00
More about Heritage on Main Street
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
The Green Leaf Grill
415 W Main St, Waynesboro
Avg 4.4
(1208 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.00
More about The Green Leaf Grill
