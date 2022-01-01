Club sandwiches in Waynesboro
Waynesboro restaurants that serve club sandwiches
HERITAGE ON MAIN STREET
309 W Main Street, Waynesboro
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, & swiss on 3 slices of sourdough
Delly Up - 421 W. Main St.
421 W. Main St., Waynesboro
|Delly Up Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Tavern ham, smoked turkey breast and bacon (1/2 lb of meat total) with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a slightly spicy avocado aioli on toasted local sour dough. Served with plantain chips and a pickle spear.