Club sandwiches in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve club sandwiches

HERITAGE ON MAIN STREET

309 W Main Street, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, & swiss on 3 slices of sourdough
Delly Up - 421 W. Main St.

421 W. Main St., Waynesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Delly Up Club Sandwich$13.00
Tavern ham, smoked turkey breast and bacon (1/2 lb of meat total) with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a slightly spicy avocado aioli on toasted local sour dough. Served with plantain chips and a pickle spear.
