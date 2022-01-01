Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Waynesboro

Waynesboro restaurants
Waynesboro restaurants that serve fish tacos

Plaza Antigua image

 

Plaza Antigua

23 WINDIGROVE DR, Waynesboro

Avg 4 (1095 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Fish Taco$14.99
grilled tilapia, corn or flour tortilla, aiolo, cabbage, pico, cilantro rice
More about Plaza Antigua
The Green Leaf Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

The Green Leaf Grill

415 W Main St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.4 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
More about The Green Leaf Grill

