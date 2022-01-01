Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Waynesboro
/
Waynesboro
/
Fish Tacos
Waynesboro restaurants that serve fish tacos
Plaza Antigua
23 WINDIGROVE DR, Waynesboro
Avg 4
(1095 reviews)
California Fish Taco
$14.99
grilled tilapia, corn or flour tortilla, aiolo, cabbage, pico, cilantro rice
More about Plaza Antigua
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
The Green Leaf Grill
415 W Main St, Waynesboro
Avg 4.4
(1208 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$12.00
More about The Green Leaf Grill
