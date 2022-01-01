Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Waynesboro

Go
Waynesboro restaurants
Toast

Waynesboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The River Burger Bar image

 

The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.

137 N. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and spicy ranch rolled up in a wrap.
More about The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
The Green Leaf Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

The Green Leaf Grill

415 W Main St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.4 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
Slices of Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Fresh Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, & Red Onions. Topped with Sliced Almonds & Crispy Won Ton Strips. Served with our Sesame Soy Vinaigrette.
More about The Green Leaf Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesboro

Cobb Salad

Po Boy

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Waynesboro to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (867 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston