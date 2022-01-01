Po boy in Waynesboro
Waynesboro restaurants that serve po boy
Heritage on Main Street
309 W Main Street, Waynesboro
|Fried Oyster Po Boy
|$14.00
12" Sub Roll, Lettuce, Tomato,Breaded and Fried Oysters, Lemon Dill Aioli
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
The Green Leaf Grill
415 W Main St, Waynesboro
|Cajun Catfish Po Boy
|$11.00
Cajun Catfish Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
|Drunken Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.00
Our Drunken Shrimp Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.