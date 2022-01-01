Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Waynesboro

Go
Waynesboro restaurants
Toast

Waynesboro restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Heritage on Main Street

309 W Main Street, Waynesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Oyster Po Boy$14.00
12" Sub Roll, Lettuce, Tomato,Breaded and Fried Oysters, Lemon Dill Aioli
More about Heritage on Main Street
The Green Leaf Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

The Green Leaf Grill

415 W Main St, Waynesboro

Avg 4.4 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Catfish Po Boy$11.00
Cajun Catfish Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
Drunken Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
Our Drunken Shrimp Fried Crispy. Served with Chipotle Ranch, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, & Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Hoagie Bun.
More about The Green Leaf Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesboro

Fish And Chips

French Fries

Cake

Grits

Reuben

Salmon

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Waynesboro to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston