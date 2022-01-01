Waynesville restaurants you'll love

Waynesville restaurants
Toast
  • Waynesville

Waynesville's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Waynesville restaurants

Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar image

PIZZA

Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar

180 Legion Dr, Waynesville

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$20.00
dozen crispy wings
Weekly Special$23.00
Check FB, IG, or the website for this weeks special.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
ole classic pepp!
More about Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar
Beach Mountain Diner image

 

Beach Mountain Diner

429 Hazelwood Ave., Waynesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Omelette$11.99
A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.
Turkey Reuben$11.99
Turkey breast, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
French Dip$11.99
Roast beef and melted Swiss on a grilled baguette, Au jus.
More about Beach Mountain Diner
Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern image

 

Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern

303 S MAIN STREET, WAYNESVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bake Potato$3.00
-Chicken House Salad$11.00
-Chop Steak$16.00
More about Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern
Banner pic

 

The Scotsman

37 Church Street, Waynesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Scotsman
Singletree image

 

Singletree

136 Depot St, Waynesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Singletree
Restaurant banner

 

Sagebrush - Waynesville

895 Russ Avenue, Waynesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sagebrush - Waynesville
