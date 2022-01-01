Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Waynesville

Go
Waynesville restaurants
Toast

Waynesville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Beach Mountain Diner image

 

Beach Mountain Diner

429 Hazelwood Ave., Waynesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Beach Mountain Diner
Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern image

 

Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern

303 S MAIN STREET, WAYNESVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
-Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
-Chicken House Salad$11.00
More about Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Waynesville

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Waynesville to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston