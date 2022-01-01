Chicken salad in Waynesville
Beach Mountain Diner
429 Hazelwood Ave., Waynesville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.