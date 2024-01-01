Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Waynesville

Waynesville restaurants
Waynesville restaurants that serve carrot cake

The Hammel House Inn - 121 Main St.

121 Main St., Waynesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
carrot cake$2.50
More about The Hammel House Inn - 121 Main St.
Stone House Tavern image

SOUPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Stone House Tavern

258 S Main St, Waynesville

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.56
Two-layer carrot cake is loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple, covered with a delicious cream cheese frosting and garnished with chopped walnuts
Carrot Cake$6.54
More about Stone House Tavern

