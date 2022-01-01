Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Waynesville
/
Waynesville
/
Pies
Waynesville restaurants that serve pies
The Hammel House Inn
121 Main St., Waynesville
No reviews yet
Chicken Pot Pie
$14.99
More about The Hammel House Inn
SOUPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Stone House Tavern
258 S Main St, Waynesville
Avg 4.3
(607 reviews)
Peanut Butter Pie Slice
$6.54
House-made peanut butter pie with an oreo crust and topped with whipped cream and your choice of caramel or chocolate sauce
More about Stone House Tavern
