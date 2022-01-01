Go
Waypoint Seafood & Grill

A Celebration of the Chesapeake with Mediterranean Flare

1480 Quarterpath Road

Popular Items

Vegetarian$12.00
Smoked Almond Hummus, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber Ribbon, Olive, Goat Cheese, Basil Leaves, Crisp Field Greens
Lamb Ribs$22.00
MEZCAL CHILI GLAZE, HONEY AIOLI
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS$45.00
Polenta with Crispy Top, Burnt Cucumber, Dried Tomato, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc
WILD MUSHROOM & SPINACH$18.00
Locally grown oyster mushrooms, White truffle oil, Baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy serrano ham, garlic herb cheese
Ribeye Burger$19.00
Double Patty, Field Greens, House Pickle, Heirloom Tomato, Onion, Blended French & American Cheese
LOBSTER CRABCAKE$45.00
Golden potato puree , Green Onion Vinaigrette, Crispy Vegetable
VEAL ALLA MILANESE$39.00
Baby Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano, Confit Lemon Vinaigrette
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$34.00
Pistachio Crumb, Grilled Endive, Herbed Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Molasses
Kids Pasta and Butter$10.00
She Crab Soup$11.00
aged sherry
1480 Quarterpath Road

Williamsburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
