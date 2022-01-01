Waypoint 622 serves a variety of fresh, New American cuisine. Come relax by the water and enjoy a stunning view of the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina with delectable fare prepared by the award-winning chefs of Waypoint 622.

Our outdoor custom 40-seat bar overlooks the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina. Once finished with your meal or cocktail, take a stroll down one of our marina docks and watch some of the biggest fish on the coast get weighed in at one of the oldest marina scales in the country.

Waypoint 622 proudly serves gluten-free selections along with all-natural hormone- and antibiotic-free poultry, as well as wild-caught seafood.



622 Green Ave