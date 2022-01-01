Go
Wayside Market

Wayside Market has an all-american menu with tons of options to choose from. We also offer catering, cakes & bakery, and delivery services in-house.
We're happy to serve you!
When placing a delivery order please make sure to turn on your outside lights to assist in finding your location. Thank you!

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

469 South Old Middletown Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
CHIX Cheesesteak
French Fries$4.25
Wayside Chicken Wrap$8.49
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Medium 14" Pizza$8.95
Onion Rings (1/2 lb)$5.25
Small 12" Pizza$6.95
Cheesesteak
Large 18" Pizza$12.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

469 South Old Middletown Rd

Media PA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

