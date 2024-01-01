Wayside Restaurant & Bakery - 1873 US Route 302
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1873 US Route 302, Montpelier VT 05602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tasty Sandwich - 282 Berlin Mall Rd
No Reviews
282 Berlin Mall Road Berlin, VT 05602
View restaurant