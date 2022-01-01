Wayward Smoke House

Go
WAYWARD SMOKEHOUSE….
is a classic American smokehouse, a place where community gathers around great comfort food and good, locally crafted drinks. We take pride in our BBQ smoked daily by Executive Chef and Pit Master Josh White. Whether you’re looking for a place to pre-game before a Raven’s game or just grabbing a bite after work, the Wayward team is ready to welcome you as a friend. We hope to see y’all soon!

BBQ

8161 Honeygo Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (384 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$10.00
Ranch + Wayward Sauce
Blackened Chicken Pasta$18.00
Blackened Chicken Pasta, Cream Sauce, Peas, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Penne, Cajun Spice
LB Korean Pork Belly$17.00
Limp Brisket$17.00
1/2 QT Mac N Cheese$5.00
K Pop Kurly Fries$15.00
Smoked Pork Belly + Korean BBQ Sauce+ Cilantro + Pickled Veggies
Half Rack of Ribs$8.50
Half Royale$50.00
1/2 lb Chopped Brisket, 1/2 lb Pulled Pork, 1/2 lb Korean Pork Belly, 2 Smoked Chicken quarters, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, Fried Pickles, Mac & Cheese, Hand Cut Fries
Wings (Pound)$18.00
Smoked + Grilled. Choose your flavor and blue cheese or ranch.
LB Pulled Pork$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

8161 Honeygo Blvd

Nottingham MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

