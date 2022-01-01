Wayward Smoke House
is a classic American smokehouse, a place where community gathers around great comfort food and good, locally crafted drinks. We take pride in our BBQ smoked daily by Executive Chef and Pit Master Josh White. Whether you’re looking for a place to pre-game before a Raven’s game or just grabbing a bite after work, the Wayward team is ready to welcome you as a friend. We hope to see y’all soon!
BBQ
8161 Honeygo Blvd • $$
Location
8161 Honeygo Blvd
Nottingham MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
