Wayzata restaurants you'll love

SMOKED SALMON
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
|Chili Of The Moment
Beef, bean & harissa - GF
|Ferndale Turkey
|$15.00
cranberry chutney, Appenzellar cheese, watercress, aioli on cranberry flaxseed bread
|Crispy Hot Chicken
|$16.00
spicy B&B pickle slaw, MN comeback sauce on toasted egg bun
Penny's Coffee
750 Lake St. E., Wayzata
|Penny's Spice (16 oz)
|$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
|Pain au Chocolat
|$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
PIZZA
Josefina
739 Lake St E., Wayzata
|Rigatoni Diavola
|$21.00
burrata, basil, chili
|Spaghetti Amatriciana
|$21.00
pancetta, chili, pecorino
|Margherita
|$15.00
Margherita - mozzarella, basil, parmesan
Bellecour
739 Lake St E., Wayzata
|Alaskan Halibut
|$30.00
pan-roasted halibut with caramelized squash, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, pecorino cheese & basil pesto. gluten-free. pairs beautifully with a bottle of chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
|The Dirty French Burger
|$16.00
dry-aged beef, caramelized onion, lettuce, comté cheese, sauce foyot, brioche bun pairs beautifully with two half bottles of whitehall lane 2015 napa cab
|Crispy Chicken Breast
|$28.00
panko-fried chicken breast with grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, charred radicchio, garlic & herb butter, and peach mostarda. pairs beautifully with the chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
Mandarin Yang
3412 County Rd 101 S, Wayzata
|Fried Rice w/ Chicken
|$10.95
Diced Chicken with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
|Pork Dumplings/Potstickers (6)
|$7.50
Choice of Steamed or Pan Fried.
|Sesame Chicken
|$13.95
Batter-fried White Meat Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauce & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.
My Burger Wayzata
1330 Wayzata Blvd,, Wayzata
|Classic Bacon Cheese
|$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Cookies 'n Cream
|$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
|Fountain Pop
|$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.