Wayzata restaurants you'll love

Wayzata restaurants
Toast
  • Wayzata

Wayzata's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Wayzata restaurants

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Of The Moment
Beef, bean & harissa - GF
Ferndale Turkey$15.00
cranberry chutney, Appenzellar cheese, watercress, aioli on cranberry flaxseed bread
Crispy Hot Chicken$16.00
spicy B&B pickle slaw, MN comeback sauce on toasted egg bun
Penny's Coffee image

 

Penny's Coffee

750 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penny's Spice (16 oz)$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
Cappuccino$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
Josefina image

PIZZA

Josefina

739 Lake St E., Wayzata

Avg 4.5 (1706 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Diavola$21.00
burrata, basil, chili
Spaghetti Amatriciana$21.00
pancetta, chili, pecorino
Margherita$15.00
Margherita - mozzarella, basil, parmesan
Bellecour image

 

Bellecour

739 Lake St E., Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alaskan Halibut$30.00
pan-roasted halibut with caramelized squash, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, pecorino cheese & basil pesto. gluten-free. pairs beautifully with a bottle of chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
The Dirty French Burger$16.00
dry-aged beef, caramelized onion, lettuce, comté cheese, sauce foyot, brioche bun pairs beautifully with two half bottles of whitehall lane 2015 napa cab
Crispy Chicken Breast$28.00
panko-fried chicken breast with grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, charred radicchio, garlic & herb butter, and peach mostarda. pairs beautifully with the chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
Mandarin Yang image

 

Mandarin Yang

3412 County Rd 101 S, Wayzata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Rice w/ Chicken$10.95
Diced Chicken with Egg, Onions, Peas & Carrots.
Pork Dumplings/Potstickers (6)$7.50
Choice of Steamed or Pan Fried.
Sesame Chicken$13.95
Batter-fried White Meat Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauce & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.
My Burger Wayzata image

 

My Burger Wayzata

1330 Wayzata Blvd,, Wayzata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Cookies 'n Cream$4.95
Hand scooped vanilla ice cream and oreos. Hand-spun and made to order, when you order.
Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Crispy Chicken

Cookies

