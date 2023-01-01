Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bacon cheeseburgers in Wayzata
Wayzata
/
Wayzata
/
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Wayzata restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SMOKED SALMON
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
Avg 3.9
(89 reviews)
Bacon Brie Burger
$19.00
*griddle patty, brie de meaux, bacon onion jam, arugula on toasted brioche bun
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
6Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata
No reviews yet
Bacon Cheeseburger
$18.95
Bacon & Cheese Burger
More about 6Smith
