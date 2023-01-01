Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Wayzata
/
Wayzata
/
Calamari
Wayzata restaurants that serve calamari
SMOKED SALMON
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
Avg 3.9
(89 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$15.00
fried calamari, fresno chilies, pepperoncini, hoisin aioli
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
6Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata
No reviews yet
Calamari
$17.95
Thai sauce, carrots, cilantro, fresno
More about 6Smith
