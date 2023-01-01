Calamari in Wayzata

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.00
fried calamari, fresno chilies, pepperoncini, hoisin aioli
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
Consumer pic

 

6Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$17.95
Thai sauce, carrots, cilantro, fresno
More about 6Smith

