Chicken tenders in Wayzata

Wayzata restaurants
Wayzata restaurants that serve chicken tenders

McCormick's Pub & Restaurant

331 Broadway Ave S, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$16.00
Southern-fried with blue cheese and buffalo sauce
More about McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
6Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about 6Smith

