Chicken tenders in Wayzata

Wayzata restaurants that serve chicken tenders
McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
331 Broadway Ave S, Wayzata
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$16.00
Southern-fried with blue cheese and buffalo sauce
More about McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
6Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
More about 6Smith
