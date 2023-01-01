Chili in Wayzata
Wayzata restaurants that serve chili
SMOKED SALMON
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
|Chili of the Moment
|$0.00
beef short rib and black bean
|Chili Of The Moment
|$0.00
White Bean Chicken Chili
|Fancy Thai Chili Wings
|$18.00
thai style wings, sweet & spicy sauce
6Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata
|Bowl of Chili
|$13.95
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips
|Chili Rubbed Chicken Sandwich
|$19.95
Mahon cheese, avocado, Siracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun
|Cup of Chili
|$7.95
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips