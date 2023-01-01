Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Wayzata

Wayzata restaurants
Wayzata restaurants that serve chili

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Chili of the Moment$0.00
beef short rib and black bean
Chili Of The Moment$0.00
White Bean Chicken Chili
Fancy Thai Chili Wings$18.00
thai style wings, sweet & spicy sauce
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
Consumer pic

 

6Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$13.95
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips
Chili Rubbed Chicken Sandwich$19.95
Mahon cheese, avocado, Siracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun
Cup of Chili$7.95
short rib, tomato, poblano, onion, Blaser’s sharp cheddar, sour cream tortilla strips
More about 6Smith

