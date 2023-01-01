Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Wayzata

Go
Wayzata restaurants
Toast

Wayzata restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Red Cow - Wayzata

881 Lake St N, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Red Cow - Wayzata
Consumer pic

 

6Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Clam Chowder$13.95
little neck clams, bacon, potatoes
Cup of Clam Chowder$7.95
little neck clams, bacon, potatoes
More about 6Smith

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayzata

Mushroom Burgers

Apple Salad

Clams

Sliders

Salmon

Shrimp Curry

Sweet Corn

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Wayzata to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (695 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston