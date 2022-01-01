Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Wayzata

Go
Wayzata restaurants
Toast

Wayzata restaurants that serve coleslaw

Consumer pic

 

McCormick's Pub & Restaurant

331 Broadway Ave S, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$5.00
More about McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

 

My Burger Wayzata - 1330 Wayzata Blvd,

1330 Wayzata Blvd,, Wayzata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger Wayzata - 1330 Wayzata Blvd,

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayzata

Pork Chops

Veggie Burgers

Salmon

Chai Lattes

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wayzata to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston