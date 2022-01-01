Crispy chicken in Wayzata
Wayzata restaurants that serve crispy chicken
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
|Crispy Hot Chicken
|$16.00
spicy B&B pickle slaw, MN comeback sauce on toasted egg bun
|Crispy Chicken Green Goddess
|$16.00
romaine, crispy chicken, radish, pea shoot, avocado, parmesan, green goddess dressing
|Alex's Crispy Chicken
|$8.00
breaded chicken tenders with house special sauce served with fresh fruit
Bellecour
739 Lake St E., Wayzata
|Crispy Chicken Breast
|$28.00
panko-fried chicken breast with grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, charred radicchio, garlic & herb butter, and peach mostarda. pairs beautifully with the chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay