Crispy chicken in Wayzata

Go
Wayzata restaurants
Toast

Wayzata restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Hot Chicken$16.00
spicy B&B pickle slaw, MN comeback sauce on toasted egg bun
Crispy Chicken Green Goddess$16.00
romaine, crispy chicken, radish, pea shoot, avocado, parmesan, green goddess dressing
Alex's Crispy Chicken$8.00
breaded chicken tenders with house special sauce served with fresh fruit
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
Bellecour image

 

Bellecour

739 Lake St E., Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Breast$28.00
panko-fried chicken breast with grilled asparagus, fingerling potatoes, charred radicchio, garlic & herb butter, and peach mostarda. pairs beautifully with the chatenay “la cuvée de béracius” 2017 mâcon-villages chardonnay
More about Bellecour
Crispy Chicken Burger image

 

My Burger Wayzata

1330 Wayzata Blvd,, Wayzata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Wayzata

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayzata

Cookies

Map

More near Wayzata to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston