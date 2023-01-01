Curry in Wayzata
Wayzata restaurants that serve curry
6Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata
|Curried Shrimp
|$34.95
coconut milk, Madras curry,peaches, snap peas, pickled Fresno peppers, scallions
Mandarin Yang
3412 County Rd 101 S, Wayzata
|Thai Red Curry Chicken
|$13.95
Sliced White Meat Chicken with String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce.
|Thai Red Curry Shrimp
|$15.95
Shrimp Sautéed with String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce.
|Thai Red Curry
|$13.95
String Beans, Onions, Bamboo & Carrots in a Spicy Thai Red Coconut Curry Sauce. Choice of Mixed Vegetables, Mock Duck or Golden Fried Tofu.