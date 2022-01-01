Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Wayzata

Go
Wayzata restaurants
Toast

Wayzata restaurants that serve hot chocolate

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
Item pic

 

Penny's Coffee

750 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz)$3.00
More about Penny's Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayzata

Pies

Crispy Chicken

Cappuccino

Cookies

Salmon

Muffins

Chai Lattes

Croissants

Map

More near Wayzata to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston