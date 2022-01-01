Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Wayzata
/
Wayzata
/
Hot Chocolate
Wayzata restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SMOKED SALMON
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
Avg 3.9
(89 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
Penny's Coffee
750 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Avg 4
(13 reviews)
Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz)
$3.00
More about Penny's Coffee
