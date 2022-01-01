Lobsters in Wayzata
Wayzata restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
SMOKED SALMON
The Grocer's Table, LLC
326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata
|Lobster Bisque (1Q)
|$35.00
More about McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
331 Broadway Ave S, Wayzata
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Lobster Roll North Atlantic lobster, tarragon aioli, pickled carrots, New England split-top roll
|Lobster Fondue
|$20.00
Lobster, shrimp, charred tomatoes, garlic, cream, parmesan with grilled bread and chips