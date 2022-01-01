Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Wayzata

Go
Wayzata restaurants
Toast

Wayzata restaurants that serve pork chops

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop$35.00
guajillo glaze, cauliflower, golden raisins, tahini, sumac
More about The Grocer's Table, LLC
Josefina image

PIZZA

Josefina

739 Lake St E., Wayzata

Avg 4.5 (1706 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Chop$39.00
More about Josefina

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayzata

Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Muffins

Cappuccino

Fudge

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Wayzata to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston