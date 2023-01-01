Scallops in Wayzata

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wayzata restaurants that serve scallops
6Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata
No reviews yet
Cast Iron Seared Jumbo Scallops
$42.95
slow roasted tomatoes, potato gnocchi, balsamic, beurre monte, Fresno peppers, fried basil .
More about 6Smith
PIZZA
Josefina
739 Lake St E., Wayzata
Avg 4.5
(1706 reviews)
Seared Scallops
$34.00
More about Josefina
