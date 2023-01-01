Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Wayzata

Go
Wayzata restaurants
Toast

Wayzata restaurants that serve sweet corn

Consumer pic

 

McCormick's Pub & Restaurant

331 Broadway Ave S, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Sweet Corn$8.00
More about McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

6Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Char-Grilled Fresh Sweet Corn$12.95
Charred Fresh Sweet Corn
More about 6Smith

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayzata

Chicken Salad

Steak Frites

Mac And Cheese

Key Lime Pies

Braised Short Ribs

Crispy Chicken

Bread Pudding

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Wayzata to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston