WB's Eatery

MORE THAN A RESTAURANT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE…
We’re casual in every way, but we take our love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press - WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

455 25th street • $$

Avg 4.2 (164 reviews)

Popular Items

Tin Can Tuna$11.00
flaked albacore salad + mixed greens+ hard boiled egg + tomato + olives + kettle chips + chili lemon vinaigrette
Chai Latte$3.50
Chai Latte
Ham & Egg Toastey$8.50
herbed ham + romesco + arugula + tomato vinaigrette + fried egg
Calentado Skillet$10.50
black beans + farro + chorizo + egg + cilantro+ cotija
Grilled Shrimp Bowl$10.00
grilled shrimp + farro + black beans + corn + greens + pineapple white balsamic
Chimichurri Steak$12.00
grilled marinated flank + tomato spread + red onion + greens + sliced tomato
The Boot$11.00
sliced cured meats + pickled veg + herbed mayo greens + onion + tomato
Jelly Jar Crumble French Toast$9.50
egg battered baguette + cinnamon vanilla berries + banana + panella dolce de leche
The Daily$8.50
two over medium eggs + choice of protein (avocado, herbed ham, chorizo) + bread and butter + fruit skewer
WB's Burger$13.50
grass fed beef + arugula + torched manchego +romesco + red onion
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

455 25th street

Ogden UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
