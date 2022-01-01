WB's Eatery
MORE THAN A RESTAURANT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE…
We’re casual in every way, but we take our love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press - WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
455 25th street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
455 25th street
Ogden UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pig & a Jelly Jar
Southern-Inspired.
Brunch Driven.
From Scratch.
Every Day.
Nickolas Jones
Come in and enjoy!
Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Press Together
Our juice bar's purpose is to bring the community together. We do that by serving cold pressed, raw and organic juices. We also serve organic smoothies, fruit/oatmeal bowls and fresh fruit.