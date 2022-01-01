WB's Table - 279 MAIN STREET SUITE 130
Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
279 MAIN STREET SUITE 130, FRISCO TX 75036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Goodfellas Brick Oven Pies - 8161 FM 423 #230
No Reviews
8161 FM 423 #230 Frisco, TX 75036
View restaurant
GOATs Arena Sports Bar - 1710 FM423 Suite 1100
No Reviews
1710 FM423 Suite 1100 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant