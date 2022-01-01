West Bank Cafe
The West Bank Cafe, is a theatre district favorite for its fine food and wine list, as well as its star-studded clientele. Located on the historic 42nd, just blocks away from all the Broadway Theaters. The 2000 square foot upstairs dining room seats 100 for dinner, along with a wood lined bar and outdoor seating.
407 W. 42nd Street
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
