Wildlife Brewing

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

145 S Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Carnivore$26.95
Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and extra cheese.
House Salad$5.75
Mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, red onions and crutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Large Herbivore$24.95
Mushrooms, red onions, red bell peppers, and fresh tomatoes.
Breadsticks$8.95
Your choice of plain or topped with garlic butter or herbed butter. served with your choice of dipping sauces: Marinara, pesto, or Mighty Bison beer cheese. Add cheese for $2 or garlic for $.75.
Large Cheese$17.95
This is where you build your own pizza! $2.50 per topping.
Super Pretzel$5.95
Served with whole grain mustard or house beer cheese
Caesar Salad$6.75
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, croutons and cracked peppercorn.
Large BBQ Chicken$25.95
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, and fresh scallions after baking.
Large Margherita$24.95
Tomato basil infused olive oil sauce, garlic, Parmesan, oregano, tomatoes and fresh basil after baking.
12 Chicken Wings$14.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

145 S Main Street

Victor ID

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
